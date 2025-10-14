Cross River Govt. suspends college provost over gross misconduct

The 8th Governing Council of the Federal College of Education, Obudu, in Cross River State, has suspended the Provost, Ugbaha Utubaku, over allegations of gross misconduct.

The decision followed a series of petitions filed against the Provost by the Deans of Schools, the three major staff unions—the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN), and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), as well as the Director of Procurement.

Utubaku is accused of auctioning the college’s unserviceable vehicles to cronies and family members without following due process.

The Provost is also facing accusations of high-handedness, lack of transparency in the college’s administration, and insensitivity to staff welfare.

The suspension was communicated in a letter signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Evans Iyenya, with reference number FCE/OB/REG/CT-A/Vol.II/273, and titled “Letter of Suspension and General Inefficiency.”

According to the letter, the action contravenes the White Paper of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the report of the visitation panel into the affairs of the College (2011–2015).

“Consequently, the Council, at its 5th Regular Meeting, directed that Dr. Utubaku proceed on a three-month suspension effective from October 14, 2025, pending the conclusion of an investigation into the allegations,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, COEASU has given Utubaku until October 14, 2025, to return the auctioned vehicles or face industrial action.

The Governing Council assured stakeholders that the suspension was in the best interest of the institution and aimed at ensuring accountability and restoring confidence in its leadership.