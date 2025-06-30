Cross River Govt, solicits support to end water crisis

In a bid to resolve the state’s persistent water supply challenges, the Cross River State Government is seeking partnerships and external support to boost access to clean and safe water.

The government warn that without collaborative efforts from development partners and relevant stakeholders, the situation may further deteriorate, endangering public health and worsening living conditions across urban and rural communities.

During a stakeholder engagement meeting put together by the state’s Ministry of Water Resources and the Cross River State Water Board Limited held in Calabar on Monday, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Bassey Mensah, described the water situation as dire and emphasized that the government alone cannot carry the burden of reviving the sector.

He said, “It is so huge that the state cannot even drive the process, we have to look outside to see if we can get investors to assist us. Particularly, we are not supposed to have the number of boreholes we have in this state. That sector should function.”

Bassey lamented the proliferation of over 100 boreholes across just 120 homes at the Water Board Estate, calling the situation unsustainable and dangerous to the water table.

He contrasted this with his observations from a U.S. visit where a similar-sized community functioned efficiently with only one regulated water source.

He noted that although the government is actively working to restore the sector, many citizens have resorted to private alternatives without regulatory oversight, often at the cost of safety and fairness.

“You can see inequality in the water sector. Where lies the strength of that man who cannot afford a borehole? Who doesn’t even have the money to buy?” he queried.

The Commissioner also confirmed that the newly passed Water Law had received the Governor’s assent, signaling a tougher regulatory regime.

“Let no one think the honeymoon will continue. We have deliberately refused to do what is right in the past, but now, there will be consequences,” he warned. “You must apply. There must be inspection. We are going to do things right.”

He accused some service providers of exploiting the public and cutting corners in water service delivery, vowing that the government will begin enforcing professional standards and legal processes.

“People pay for services and don’t get value. I am a victim too. I won’t mention names, but I will go after them,” he declared.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Okon Ita explained the background to the new Water Law and the government’s commitment to bringing order to a historically unregulated sector.

“Every other sector has regulation health, schools, transport but for over 13 years, the water sector had none. Just this year, we finally passed the law,” he said.

Okon emphasized that regulation was not meant to stifle private operators but to protect public health and ensure safe, sustainable water for all residents.

“Many people don’t know the potability of the water they drink. Recurrent typhoid fever is often a sign the water source is contaminated,” he said. “We must begin to inspect borehole sites, test quality, and maintain a database of practitioners.”

He explained that the ministry would begin quality assessments of old boreholes within a three-month window, urging practitioners under the Borehole Drillers Association of Nigeria (BODAN) to register with the ministry and comply with new guidelines.

Also speaking, the Chairman of BODAN, Cross River State Chapter Prince Edem called on the government to provide technical support, continuous engagement, and incentives to encourage compliance and professionalism among members.

All speakers stressed that the government is not against private participation but wants a fair, safe, and regulated water ecosystem that does not compromise public health or widen inequality.

The engagement ended with a commitment for the government to form a synergy with BODAN, register borehole drillers, expand dialogue with professional associations, punish defaulters, as well as ensure a smooth implementation of the reforms.