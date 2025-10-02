Cross River Govt. solicits stakeholders support to boost tourism GDP

The Cross River State Government has urged stakeholders in the tourism industry to support its policies and programs, as well as invest across the sector to boost the the industry’s annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The government added that if the sector’s GDP increases, it would reduce the government dependence on federal allocations and unemployment rate and others.

The appeal was made yesterday during an event organized by the State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Calabar to commemorate the 2025 World Tourism Day, themed “Tourism for Sustainable Transformation and Inclusive Growth.”

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, the Permanent Secretary, Eme Affiah, described tourism as an untapped goldmine with the potential to generate massive employment for youths, foster cultural preservation, and drive national unity.

“It is with great honor and profound joy that I welcome you to this year’s World Tourism Day celebration. Today, we gather not only to celebrate tourism, but to reflect on its transformative power as a driver of development, inclusivity, and cultural preservation,” Affiah said.

She emphasized the importance of collaborative infrastructure development, institutional linkages, and partnerships that would enable Cross River to emerge as a leading destination rich in natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Also speaking, Chairman of the State Carnival Commission, Gabe Onah, underscored the role of community-based tourism initiatives, digital inclusion, and eco-friendly practices in ensuring sustainability. He noted that while tourism has the potential to increase GDP, create jobs, and conserve the environment, challenges such as weak infrastructure, policy inconsistency, and limited capacity still hinder its full growth.

In his remarks, Special Adviser to Governor Bassey Otu on Tourism Development, Thomas Ekpeme, outlined the government’s strategies to sustain the sector. He disclosed that ongoing investments in infrastructure and cultural festivals form part of the administration’s drive to reposition Cross River as Nigeria’s tourism hub.