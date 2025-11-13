Cross River govt signs ₦86m royalty deal with cocoa farmers

As part of efforts to strengthen government-community relations and reward host communities for their contributions to the state’s agricultural development, the Cross River State government has signed an ₦86 million royalty agreement with cocoa landlord communities in Etung Local Government Area.

The signing followed”The agreement, fulfilling Governor Bassey Otu’s campaign promise, marks the first major royalty payment to cocoa-producing communities in nearly two decades.

The signing followed a meeting of representatives of the cocoa-producing communities, held at the traditional rulers’ chambers in the Governor’s office on Thursday in Calabar.

Speaking at the meeting, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh, said the ₦86 million emanated from proceeds of cocoa production in Etung and was intended as a derivation payment to host communities.

“The meeting was primarily convened to resolve certain issues which, if left unattended, could have caused misunderstanding among the communities, especially regarding the sharing formula for the amount graciously approved by His Excellency,” Prof. Enoh explained.

He disclosed that, for the first time in the history of cocoa administration in the area, the government generated as much as ₦86 million from cocoa proceeds, a development he said had prompted the need for transparency and equitable sharing.

“I called everyone together so that nobody accuses me of favoritism. A small committee has been set up to determine how much land each community contributed to the cocoa plantations, which will form the basis for sharing the royalty,” he added.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Assets Management and Recovery, Gilbert Agbor, who serves as secretary of the verification committee, said the panel has two weeks to conclude its findings and submit a report to government.

“It’s a tedious task, but we’ll deliver. The royalties will continue in perpetuity as long as cocoa production remains under government control. His Excellency has kept his promise—it’s truly the season of sweetness,” Agbor stated.

On his part, the Paramount Ruler of Etung Local Government, Antony Etta, commended Governor Otu for redeeming his pledge to the people, describing the payment as historic.

“The government had owed us serious arrears. This payment covers four years, and we’re grateful that Governor Otu has fulfilled his word. There are still backlogs, but this gesture shows commitment,” the monarch said.

He further appealed to the communities to remain united, stressing that royalty should not bring disunity among us, but strengthen our bond as one people working for collective progress.