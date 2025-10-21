Cross River Govt. shuts down 36 unapproved schools

As part of the government’s ongoing efforts to sanitize the education sector and uphold quality standards, the Cross River State Government has shut down 36 schools operating without official approval across the state.

The closure followed an enforcement exercise carried out by the State Taskforce on Illegal Schools, recently inaugurated by the Commissioner for Education, Stephen Odey.

The taskforce was mandated to identify and clamp down on unapproved educational institutions across the three senatorial zones: Calabar, Ikom, and Ogoja.

According to a statement published on the official website of the Cross River State Ministry of Education on Tuesday, the affected institutions include 16 schools in Calabar, 10 in Ikom, and another 10 in Ogoja.

The affected schools were reportedly discovered to be operating in violation of regulatory requirements, lacking the requisite authorization and formal approval from the Ministry of Education.

Among the schools shut in Calabar are Destiny Group of Schools, Obutong; Peculiar Children Academy; Elevate International School, Nyok Esu Street; and Diamond Schools, 8 Miles.

In Ikom, the affected schools include Alpha Noble Academy, Cephas Faith Academy, Triumph Nursery and Primary School, and Dominion Academy.

In Ogoja, schools such as Redeemers Academy, Firmament Stars Secondary School, and Freedom Heritage Academy were among those sealed.

Odey, who has consistently emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance stance on substandard education, said the move became necessary to protect pupils from unaccredited institutions and to ensure that only qualified schools operate within the state.

He explained that the operation will continue across all 18 local government areas, warning proprietors of illegal schools to either regularize their registration with the ministry or face sanctions.

“The Ministry of Education will not compromise on quality standards. Only duly approved schools are authorized to operate in Cross River State,” the commissioner stated.

The government also urged parents and guardians to verify the approval status of schools before enrolling their wards to avoid academic setbacks.