Cross River Govt sets up committee to improve trade policy

The Cross River State Government has inaugurated a committee to develop a comprehensive trade policy that will strengthen the state’s commercial framework, attract investment, and boost economic growth.

As part of this initiative, the government appointed Susan Ohen as Chairman to lead the committee in studying trade issues, consulting stakeholders, and creating policies for Cross River State.

The newly inaugurated committee is expected to carry out research, consultations, and validation exercises, after which a comprehensive trade policy document will be launched and implemented across the state.

The inauguration, which took place on Monday in Calabar, was presided over by the Commissioner for Commerce, Abigail Orok, who described the initiative as a landmark step toward building a sustainable trade and commerce system for the state.

Speaking during the event, Orok emphasized that Cross River had operated for years without a formal trade policy to guide commercial activities, a gap which the present administration was determined to address.

“Over the years, we have operated as a government without the basic foundation needed for trade and commerce. It takes the heart of a visionary leader to lay that foundation.

“This administration has resolved to establish a clear roadmap that will drive trading and commercial activities in the state over the next ten years,” She said.

Orok explained that the new committee would develop, validate, and launch a robust trade policy that aligns with the government’s vision for inclusive economic growth.

The commissioner noted that the process would involve extensive stakeholder engagements within and outside the state, ensuring that the policy reflects diverse interests and realities in the sector.

Orok further highlighted that the committee would not only produce the policy but also create an implementation plan that ensures the document translates into tangible outcomes across local governments, communities, and marketplaces.

“We will develop a shared policy implementation plan so it does not just end as a paper on the shelf,” she said. “The goal is to make it part and parcel of Cross River State’s economic framework.”

Also speaking at the event, Kelly Ayamba, President of the Calabar Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture who spoke on behalf of the committee commended the state government for the initiative.

“This is a very serious and commendable step,” Ayamba said. “For the first time, the state is putting in place a guiding instrument—a roadmap that will drive trade and commerce across Cross River State. We in the private sector are ready to partner with government to ensure its success.”