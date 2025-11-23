Cross River Govt. revokes grazing approval for herders

The Cross River State Government has withdrawn the grazing and movement approval earlier issued to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association for the transportation of cattle from Ebonyi State through Cross River to Cameroon.

As gathered, the decision was made amid concerns raised by residents over the security challenges that could trail the approval.

In a press statement released on Sunday, the Commissioner for Livestock, Aquaculture and Fisheries Development, Emmanuel Anom, announced that the state no longer recognises the previously granted permit, stressing that the revocation takes immediate effect.

“This cancellation supersedes the previously issued permit,” the Commissioner stated. He further directed all security agencies across the state to ensure strict enforcement of the new order.

Anom urged security operatives to maintain vigilance and prevent any cattle movement through Cross River’s borders, warning that no herders or livestock should be allowed passage under the cancelled arrangement.

The government, meanwhile, reassured residents of its commitment to maintaining peace, order, and responsible livestock management across the state.