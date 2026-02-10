Cross River Govt. records 1459 cancer cases in 5yrs

The Cross River State Government has recorded a total of 1,459 cancer cases between 2018 and 2022, with women accounting for more than two-thirds of the diagnoses, according to data from the Calabar Cancer Registry.

The Director of the Calabar Cancer Registry, Ima-Obong Ekanem, disclosed this on Tuesday while presenting a five-year cancer incidence report at a two-day capacity-building workshop for cancer registrars in Nigeria, held at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Calabar.

According to Prof. Ekanem, 984 cases, representing 67.4 per cent, were female, while 475 cases, or 32.6 per cent, were male. She noted that the male-to-female ratio stood at 1:2, with an average of 292 cases recorded annually, representing a 51 per cent increase compared to the 2009–2013 period.

“This report covers only three out of the 18 local government areas of Cross River State and includes only malignant cancers, as benign tumours and cancers of unknown origin were excluded in line with international standards,” she explained.

Breaking down the most common cancers, Ekanem said prostate cancer led among men, with 149 new cases accounting for 33.4 per cent of total male cases, followed by lymphoma and colorectal cancer. Among women, breast cancer was the most prevalent, accounting for 397 cases, or 40.3 per cent of total female cases, followed by cervical cancer with 170 cases.

Of the 90 childhood cancer cases recorded during the period, retinoblastoma was the most common, followed by lymphoma.

On prevention, Ekanem noted that a significant number of cancers could be avoided through lifestyle changes and vaccination.

“Over a third of all cancers are preventable by reducing exposure to known risk factors, including vaccination against viral carcinogens such as Hepatitis B Virus and high-risk Human Papillomavirus,” she said.

She also emphasized the importance of early detection, adding, “Early diagnosis through screening improves survival, but such services are unaffordable for most women. For screening to be effective, a strong healthcare system that guarantees equitable access to diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care must be in place.”

Ekanem identified inadequate funding and logistical constraints as major challenges facing the Calabar Cancer Registry. “We are limited by funding and lack of resources such as vehicles, which restricts our ability to cover all 18 local government areas of the state,” she said, appealing for increased support from government and development partners.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, Prof. Malami Aliyu, stressed that effective cancer control in Nigeria depends on reliable data.

Represented by cancer registrar Bashir Mustapha, he said, “The importance of an effective cancer registry lies in its role in policy formulation. Without reliable data, government planning and budgetary allocation for cancer prevention, screening, awareness campaigns, and treatment equipment become difficult.”

He added, “These registries capture data on the types of cancers seen daily across the country, helping inform decisions on the nature, types, and demographic distribution of cancer cases.”