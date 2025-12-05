Cross River Govt. purchase 150 mini bus for vulnerable residents

The Cross River State Government has approved the procurement of 150 Daihatsu Hijet mini buses to support vulnerable and less-privileged groups across the state’s three senatorial districts.

This initiative, the government said aligns with Governor Bassey Otu’s commitment to inclusive growth and “a legacy of shared prosperity that leaves no one behind”.

The approval, granted during the State Executive Council meeting in Calabar, followed a memo presented by the Commissioner for Transportation, Ekpenyong Cobham, on Friday.

The commissioner described the initiative as a deliberate empowerment programme aimed at restoring economic independence at the grassroots.

Cobham told the Council that despite the Otu administration’s ongoing reforms, many households still face harsh economic realities. He said the mini-bus scheme would provide productive assets that enable beneficiaries to earn sustainable incomes.

“For the vulnerable, poverty is not a statistic; it is a daily struggle,” the Commissioner said. “This intervention is designed to move our people from dependence to productivity.”

Under the approved plan, 50 buses will be distributed each to the Northern, Central, and Southern Senatorial Districts to ensure equitable access and balanced development. The vehicles are expected to boost small-scale businesses, improve rural mobility, and stimulate commercial activity across communities.

According to the memo, the minibuses are “productive tools capable of transforming 150 beneficiary groups into viable micro-enterprises,” with anticipated ripple effects in job creation, transport accessibility, and local trade.

The Daihatsu Hijet model was chosen for its durability, fuel economy, and suitability for high-frequency use on both urban and rural roads. Officials said the direct procurement method was adopted to fast-track delivery within the 2025 fiscal year.