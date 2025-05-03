Cross River govt. Promises support for press freedom

As the global community commemorates the 2025 World Press Freedom Day,Cross River State Government has reiterated its strong commitment to upholding press freedom and safeguarding the rights of media practitioners

The 2025 World Press Freedom Day, themed “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Press Freedom and the Media,” marks the 32nd anniversary of the United Nations’ declaration of the day as a global call to respect and protect press freedom.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang on late Thursday, the state government aligned itself with the core principles of media freedom, emphasizing the essential role journalists play in fostering democratic values, transparency, and civic engagement.

According to Commissioner Ekpang, the theme is both “apt and timely,” highlighting the dynamic changes AI is introducing into journalism, from information gathering to content dissemination.

“The advent of Artificial Intelligence has brought the world together as a stage for information gathering and reporting,” he stated. “It is therefore critical that the media embraces this power responsibly to advance societal progress.”

The Commissioner reaffirmed that the Governor Bassey Edet Otu-led administration remains dedicated to protecting journalists from intimidation, discrimination, and violence while they carry out their legitimate duties.

“As an administration with the ‘People First’ mantra, we will continue to collaborate with the media and other stakeholders to promote freedom of expression and combat misinformation,” Ekpang said. “We are equally committed to digitizing the media landscape in the state so that the positive impact of AI can be effectively harnessed.”

He added that press freedom is not only a constitutional right but also the cornerstone of any vibrant democracy. Effective communication, he noted, empowers citizens to participate meaningfully in political and socio-economic processes.

The government also used the occasion to condemn the continued persecution of responsible journalists around the world, particularly in countries where press freedom is under threat. It called on all global actors to exercise restraint and respect for journalistic integrity.

“World Press Freedom Day is a time for reflection and renewed commitment,” the statement read. “We join the rest of the world in saluting the courage of journalists, especially those practicing in our dear state, whose voices continue to shape our democratic journey.”

As Cross River continues to pursue development across all sectors, the state government expressed optimism that its strong relationship with the media will further enhance transparency, accountability, and public trust.