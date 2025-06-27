Cross River Govt. probes jobs racketeering in LG commission

As part of measures stamp out corruption from the Cross River State civil service, the Government has launched an investigation into job racketeering allegation made against its staff deployed to Local Government Service Commission,

This followed disturbing reports that a criminal syndicate has been collecting large sums of money from unsuspecting members of the public in exchange for employment.

The Chairman of the Commission, Darlington Eyo, who convened an emergency meeting with Commissioners and senior management staff, condemned the fraudulent activities and announced immediate measures to curb the menace.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Ekpenyong Esuabana the Commission directed that no individual or group should approach the Commission or its staff for employment-related matters.

“To unravel those behind these criminal acts, an investigation panel comprising security agencies and forensic experts will be constituted immediately.

“Staff of the Commission found culpable in the job racketeering scheme will face outright dismissal upon conclusion of investigations.”. the statement read. “

The Commission reiterated its commitment to transparency, stressing its alignment with the state government’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

It warned citizens against patronizing fraudsters and reminded that job placements in the civil service follow due process and merit-based procedures.