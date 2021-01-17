Cross River govt installs 60Kw solar plant to boost tourism at Obudu

Cross State government is currently installing a 60kva solar plant at Obudu Mountain Resort to solve power challenges at the resort. When completed, the solar panel, with other industrial generators currently in use, will guarantee 24 hours power supply to tourists to the resort.

The Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Obudu Mountain Resort Bobby Ekpenyong, in a release, said the government decided to add the solar plant in response to complaints from tourists who visited the place during the yuletide.

Before now the ranch relied heavily on generators for power with the Mountain Villas, Governor’s Lodge, the Presidential Lodge, the Conference Centre, the Waterpark, and the Cable Car all using different power generating sets.

Earlier in December last year, the management of the resort had completed a full revamp of the African Huts, a section of the resort, and was put in use on Christmas Day.

The SA said the African Huts were abandoned for about 8 Years, which was part of the gradual decline of the resort. Earlier in November, Cable Car that takes visitors from the foot of the mountain to the resort top, was also restored.

Ekpeyong said Governor Ben Ayade has also approved the payment of all salary arrears owed the staff. According to the SA, “We have paid all staff and training has begun to cover all lapses observed during the Yuletide. New uniforms have been made to make them look smart. Plans are underway to enrich the locals by training them on the value chain businesses they can involve themselves to take advantage of the influx of tourists. We are working hard to bring back the glory of the resort and improve on what I met on the ground.”

He said the Naija7Wonders team made up of journalists and tour operators recently came on a fact finding tour and made 25 recommendations, all of which have been fully implemented by the ranch management. According to Ekpenyong, the resort will soon be the toast of the region.