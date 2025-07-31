Cross River Govt. inaugurates peace committee to tackle inter-communal crises

In a move to end the persistent inter-communal conflict between the Ekukunela/Alesi communities in Ikom Local Government Area and the Odonget/Ochon/Isabang communities in Obubra Local Government Area, the Cross River State Government has inaugurated an eight-member peace committee.

The decision follows renewed hostilities that reportedly led to widespread destruction of property, multiple injuries, and the displacement of dozens of residents, many of whom are now seeking refuge in neighboring villages.

The committee, set up to find the causes of the crisis and recommend lasting peace solutions, was inaugurated yesterday by Deputy Governor Peter Odey at his conference room in Calabar.

The high-level peace and security meeting brought together traditional rulers, community leaders, security officials, and other key stakeholders from the affected communities.

Addressing the gathering, Odey condemned the recurring violence and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to a peaceful resolution.

He announced the immediate suspension of all activities on the disputed land, pending an official boundary demarcation.

Odey further directed community leaders from both Ikom and Obubra to submit all relevant documents relating to the dispute to the Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Owan-Enoh, who also chairs the peace committee.

The committee has been given a two-week mandate to investigate the conflict, propose practical solutions, and recommend urgent palliative measures for displaced persons.

A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to assess progress made by the committee and review compliance with the agreed resolutions.

To ensure effective implementation of government directives, the deputy governor instructed the Chairmen of the two affected local government areas to enforce all measures strictly. He warned that any failure to comply would result in immediate suspension from office.

In his closing remarks, Odey appealed to all parties to embrace peace and maintain order.

He emphasized that the administration of Governor Bassey Otu would not tolerate any form of lawlessness or defiance.

Odey reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to peacebuilding and called on all stakeholders to cooperate fully with the committee to achieve lasting harmony in the region.