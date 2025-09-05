Cross River Govt inaugurates diaspora office for investment drive

The Cross River State Government has officially commissioned the ultra-modern office complex of the State Diaspora Commission in Calabar.

This is part of the government’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment and strengthen ties with its citizens abroad.

The commissioning, held yesterday, was led by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Eyoanwan Otu, alongside the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Speaking at the event, Eyoanwan Otu said the establishment of the commission was a strategic step aimed at connecting, engaging, and empowering Cross River indigenes living abroad.

“Once the diaspora commission becomes operational in the state, it will help foster global partnerships, investment, and development to promote the socio-economic growth and prosperity of the state,” she said.

She explained that the Commission would help bridge the gap between Cross Riverians at home and those abroad, creating opportunities for innovation, sustainable development, and economic growth across the state.

On her part, Dabiri-Erewa lauded the state government for leading the way, being the first in the country to set up a full-fledged diaspora commission.

“I want to commend Cross River State for blazing the trail. Other states should take a cue from this and establish their own diaspora commissions to tap into the enormous potential of Nigerians abroad,” she said.

Head of Media and Public Relations at NIDCOM, Gabriel Odu, who was also present, assured the state of the commission’s readiness to collaborate, stating that efforts would be made to mobilise Cross Riverians abroad to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

“We have to encourage our brothers abroad to return home and work with you,” he said.

Chairman of the State Diaspora Commission, Otu Okor, in his welcome remarks, revealed that the state was preparing to host over 300 diasporans for the upcoming Diaspora Day celebration scheduled for November 2025.

He promised a grand reception and reiterated the Commission’s commitment to making Cross River a preferred destination for diaspora engagement and investment.