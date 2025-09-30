Cross River Govt engages stakeholders on 2026 budget priorities

As part early of preparations for the 2026 budget, the Cross River State Government has begun consultations with key stakeholders to gather input that will ensure spending aligns with the real needs and priorities of communities across the state.

The consultations are centered on key budget priorities, infrastructure, education, security, and healthcare, with input from various stakeholders to guide effective resource allocation.

The meeting, held at the Ikom Local Government Council Hall, yesterday brought together traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society groups, women and youth representatives from Abi, Ikom, Etung, Obubra, Yakurr and Boki LGAs.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Budget, Monitoring and Evaluation, Peter Uklala, who represented the Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget, Otu Otu-Ita, assured that the contributions from the forum would shape the 2026 fiscal plan.

“The views expressed here today will not be ignored. They will be carefully reviewed and reflected in the 2026 budget because this government is committed to running an open, people-centered process,” Uklala said.

Also speaking the Director of Budget Benjamin Ubi, presented a performance review of the 2025 budget, disclosing that as of June 2025, ₦79bn was spent on overheads while ₦109bn went into capital projects. He added that salaries and pensions were paid promptly.

“We are consolidating fiscal discipline while working to boost our internally generated revenue. The administration is committed to balancing recurrent expenses with development projects,” Ubi explained.

On the issue of infrastructure, Benjamin called for urgent attention to critical infrastructure, he decried the state of the Ikom urban road network, describing it as a death trap.

“Our people are suffering. These potholes have caused accidents and drained families through constant vehicle repairs. We need the government to act quickly,” he said.

Benjamin reiterated Governor Bassey Otu’s commitment to participatory governance, stressing that the inputs would guide the 2026 budget.