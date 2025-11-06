Cross River Govt educates schoolchildren on drugs, social media hazards

As part of efforts to curb rising cases of substance abuse and risky online behavior among youths, the Cross River State Government has launched a sensitization campaign to educate schoolchildren on the dangers of drug abuse and the misuse of social media.

The campaign, which specifically targets secondary school students across the state, aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug use and to promote responsible social media engagement among teenagers.

The awareness drive kicked off with the Southern Senatorial District Secondary Schools Educational Orientation Summit, held at Government Secondary School, Barracks Road, Calabar.

Speaking at the event, the Special Assistant to the Governor Bassey Otu on Students’ Orientation, Anthony Ogar-Ogabor, said the programme was part of efforts to combat rising cases of social vices among young people and to promote moral discipline in schools.

According to him, the Governor initiated the orientation programme to prepare students for responsible leadership and positive engagement.

“His Excellency, Sen. Prince Bassey Otu, has sent us to remind you that you are champions. You are leaders of today, tomorrow, and the future. Remain focused on your dreams and become assets to your families and society,” he said.

Ogar-Ogabor, who represented Otu, added that the initiative was extended to secondary schools to ensure early intervention against moral decline and harmful peer influence.

In his presentation, Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics, Okon Eyo, of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), warned students about the legal and health consequences of drug abuse.

“Do not allow anyone deceive you into taking drugs. Drugs make you useless. You don’t need drugs to become a doctor, lawyer, engineer, journalist, or anything you want to be. Stay focused if you must succeed in life,” he cautioned.

Another resource person, Kenneth Akpet, who spoke on the topic “Focus to Finish: Turning Distraction into Determination,” urged students to regulate their social media habits and prioritize discipline.

“Social media scatters your attention when not managed. Success is not achieved by mere wishes but by deliberate effort and avoidance of distractions,” he said.

The Principal of the host school, Moses Okaba, commended Governor Otu for extending the orientation to secondary schools, describing the initiative as timely and impactful.

Students participated actively in the interactive sessions and engaged the facilitators with questions. Writing materials were also distributed to participants during the summit.