Cross River Govt. disburses 800M grant to 400 youth, farmers

The Cross River State Government has disbursed N800 million in grants to 400 residents, including farmers and former members of the defunct Bakassi Defence Force, to support their reintegration into society and promote entrepreneurial growth through agriculture and other sustainable ventures.

The beneficiaries, who recently completed intensive training on Innovative and Integrated Agricultural Value Chain at CSS Farms in Nasarawa State received ₦2 million each as seed capital to establish and scale their businesses.

The ₦800 million empowerment program is part of the state’s broader “People First” agenda, targeted at wealth creation, employment generation, and the promotion of food sufficiency before the end of the current administration.

Governor Bassey Otu while addressing the beneficiaries yesterday in Calabar, said the initiative was designed to redirect the energy of the youth from destructive activities to productive ventures, stressing that no society thrives when its most vibrant demographic is left unguided.

He said, “Today’s empowerment program is primarily targeted at redirecting the strength and energy of our youths from destructive to productive ventures. The youth as a critical demographic set is the pulse of the society, as they are as versatile as they are volatile.”

Otu explained that the gesture was not an exhibition of abundant state resources but a strategic investment in human capital aimed at transforming societal liabilities into development assets. He maintained that agriculture was deliberately chosen as the preferred sector, given its cascading benefits and critical role in food security.

“We are poised to remove the character of our young ones and transform them from being societal liabilities to veritable development assets. The seed capital we are giving out today is to test your dexterity and commitment. Once we see what you have done with this, we are ready to add another,” Otu stated.

He further assured the former agitators that they were not stigmatized, but rather welcomed as integral contributors to the state’s development, noting that empowerment had always been his guiding principle since his days in the National Assembly.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Patrick Egbede, described the event as a milestone in the state’s drive to promote economic development and create jobs.

“It is my great pleasure to celebrate the graduation of 400 Cross River State citizens—200 farmers and another 200 repentant agitators, from the intensive training at CSS Farms. The skills and knowledge acquired will enable them to make meaningful impact in their communities and contribute to state economic growth,” Egbede stated.

He noted that the Otu-led administration had also trained 100 youths in ICT, particularly in web development and programming, further demonstrating its commitment to youth empowerment beyond agriculture.

The Commissioner disclosed that monitoring committees have been set up across senatorial districts to ensure judicious use of the grants and sustain the impact of the program. He added that beneficiaries who demonstrate accountability and success will enjoy further funding support.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries; Mary Ekuri and Solomon Essien appreciated the People’s First administration of Governor Otu for the initiative, pledging to positively utilize the grants for self development and wealth creation.