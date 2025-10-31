Cross River govt. deploys special squad against absenteeism in schools

In a move to tackle the rising number of out-of-school children, the Cross River State Government has launched a special enforcement squad to ensure pupils attend classes regularly and curb truancy in public schools across the state.

The new initiative, tagged Education Marshals, is designed to enforce compliance with compulsory school attendance laws and support the state’s free education policy for basic learners.

Speaking with journalists in Calabar yesterday, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, on Local Content, Caleb Awatt, explained that the Education Marshals will serve as enforcement officers mandated to monitor schools and public spaces to ensure that children of school age are in class during official hours.

Awatt stated that the deployment of the Education Marshals is part of Governor Bassey Otu’s broader plan to strengthen the state’s educational foundation under his “Season of Sweetness” agenda, eradicate the menace of out-of-school children, and promote full implementation of the Child’s Rights Act.

“We observed that some children, even in uniform, hang around betting centres, football fields, and markets during school hours,” Awatt said. “The Education Marshals have been deployed to stop such acts and ensure every child is in school where they belong.”

According to him, the initiative complements the activities of the Citizens’ Academy, a tuition-free school established by the Otu administration to provide quality education and full scholarships to socially deprived children.

“The Citizens’ Academy has so far enrolled over 200 pupils, all on full scholarships covering tuition, uniforms, and learning materials,” Awatt said.

“About 15 of our pupils who were once out of school have now written their Common Entrance examinations and gained admission into secondary schools.”

Awatt disclosed that the Deputy Governor, who recently visited the academy, was impressed by the initiative and pledged additional support to sustain its operations.

He added that the government is also collaborating with the Chief Judge of Cross River State to establish mobile courts that will handle cases of child neglect and enforce compliance with compulsory school attendance.

“Any child found loitering during school hours will be apprehended and handed over to the appropriate authorities,” he said. “Parents must take full responsibility for their children’s education.”

The governor’s aide further revealed that some Nigerians in the diaspora have joined the effort by donating books, writing materials, and other educational resources to support the Citizens’ Academy.

He, however, appealed for more assistance from corporate organizations and public-spirited individuals to address challenges such as lack of school buses and inadequate learning facilities.

“This initiative is a collective responsibility. We must all join hands with the government to secure the future of our children and sustain the gains already made,” Awatt added.