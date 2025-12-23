Cross River Govt. begins enforcement against cutting trees

The Cross River State Government has begun full enforcement against illegal tree felling across the state as part of measures to protect its forest reserves and promote sustainable environmental practices.

The enforcement follows the launch of the state’s Deforestation-Free Policy, which seeks to preserve Cross River’s vast rainforest while aligning agricultural production with global sustainability standards.

Speaking in Calabar on Tuesday the Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, Johnson Ebokpo, warned that the government would no longer tolerate indiscriminate logging, charcoal production and unauthorised clearing of forest lands.

“The era of cutting down trees without authorisation is over. Anyone found engaging in illegal logging or forest destruction will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Ebokpo said.

He stressed that the decision to commence enforcement was driven by the need to protect the state’s ecological heritage and secure the future of its agricultural economy.

“Cross River State hosts over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s remaining tropical rainforests. We have a responsibility to protect these forests while ensuring sustainable livelihoods for our people,” the commissioner added.

Ebokpo said the government would work with security agencies, community leaders and relevant ministries to strengthen forest surveillance and ensure strict compliance with environmental regulations.

According to him, the enforcement would also help the state meet international sustainability and traceability requirements, particularly those linked to access to premium global markets.

The commissioner urged residents of forest communities to cooperate with government officials and embrace alternative livelihood opportunities that align with sustainable land-use practices.

