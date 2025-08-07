Cross River Govt. begins audits on abandoned public vehicles

The Cross River State Government has begun a comprehensive audit of all official vehicles abandoned at various mechanical workshops by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The directive, issued by Governor Bassey Otu, follows growing concerns over the deteriorating condition of government-owned vehicles and allegations of wasteful management practices within some MDAs.

The government described the trend as a flagrant abuse of public assets and a drain on state resources.

Several reports had alleged that many official vehicles in recent months had been left to rot in workshops over negligible mechanical faults.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Linus Obogo.

The governor expressed “grave concern” over the “increasing and unsanctioned practice” of abandoning government vehicles, even for minor repairs, by some MDAs.

He warned that such actions violate his administration’s policies on fiscal discipline, accountability, and operational efficiency.

“All MDAs are hereby mandated to undertake a comprehensive audit of all official vehicles currently undergoing repairs or parked at mechanical workshops, whether within or outside the state’s territorial jurisdiction,” Otu said.

Beyond the audit, the governor directed all affected MDAs to urgently complete necessary repairs and return the vehicles to active service without delay.

He further cautioned that any government-owned vehicle found to be idle or underutilised without valid justification will be recovered by the Department of Asset Management and Recovery and reassigned to agencies in need.

The government also hinted at impending sanctions for non-compliant officials, in line with existing civil service rules and regulations.

“This directive is to be accorded the highest level of administrative attention, as any further instances of negligence, inefficiency, or willful dissipation of public resources shall attract appropriate sanctions,” it added.