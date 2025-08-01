Cross River Govt. bans cash payment for revenues

In a move to promote transparency and curb revenue leakages, the Cross River State Government has banned cash payments for all government revenues, warning that anyone who violates the new directive will face strict sanctions.

This follows a surge in reported cases of unauthorized individuals and agents collecting government levies, taxes, and fines in cash or into personal and corporate accounts not approved by the government.

In a statement issued on Friday, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang, said the government was alarmed by the persistence of this illegal practice despite ongoing efforts to block revenue leakages.

Ekpang warned that any individual or agent involved in unauthorized collections would be penalized.

The commissioner emphasized that diverting payments through unofficial channels was undermining its efforts to boost revenue generation and promote transparency across ministries, departments, and agencies.

He also ordered all revenue consultants to report to the headquarters of the Cross River Internal Revenue Service (CRIRS) at the New State Secretariat Complex in Calabar for further briefing.

Furthermore, Ekpang appreciated those already complying and called on the public to remain vigilant and support the government’s efforts.

According to the statement, “Government strongly condemns this act, as it violates its financial rules and regulations, which remain fully operational in the state.

“All tax-paying individuals, companies, and organizations are hereby directed to make payments strictly into government-designated revenue accounts domiciled in commercial banks across the state.

“Taxpayers are advised to contact CRIRS for verified account details or to report suspected fraud through its Help Desk: 08129336969, WhatsApp: 0806276827, or via email at enquiries@crirs.crossriverstate.gov.ng. The public can also interact with CRIRS through its digital assistant, Paddy, on www.crirs.ng.