Cross River Govt. bans appointees from addressing media

In a move aimed at tightening control over official communications, the Cross River State Government has placed a ban on all political appointees from engaging with the media without prior authorization.

The decision comes amid rising concerns over uncoordinated and often contradictory public statements by some government officials, which the state government says have led to confusion, misrepresentation of policy, and embarrassment to the administration.

This directive was made public via a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang on Wednesday titled “Streamlining of Communication Channels in Cross River State”

According to the statement the government expressed disapproval over what it described as the “flagrant and unauthorized issuance” of press releases and interviews by certain political appointees and individuals, some of whom have reportedly spoken on critical policy matters without clearance.

“The Cross River State Government has observed with dismay the flagrant and unauthorized issuance of press releases, press statements, and granting of interviews on critical policies and decisions by some Government Political Appointees and Individuals.

“This unauthorized communication culture is intolerable, misleading and undermines the dignity and strategic coherence of Government Communications in general.”-the statement reads in part.

The government noted that such actions amount to arrogating the role of official spokespersons of the state and of Governor Bassey Otu, roles which it said are strictly reserved for the Commissioner for Information and the Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor.

The statement added that all official statements, press releases, and communications from government MDAs or political office holders must be vetted and approved by either the Information Commissioner or the CPS/SA Media.

“All political appointees under the Information Cluster are please advised to take note of this circular and be guided accordingly,” the statement added.