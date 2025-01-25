Cross River Govt bans 2025 Nkot Mbok festival over contravention

The Cross River State Government has banned the 2025 Nkot Mbok cultural festival, citing concerns over public safety and potential disruption of peace in the state.

It said that the festival was banned after the organisers to comply with relevant laws and regulations set for events requiring large gatherings in the state.

Specifically, the government cited the organizers’ non-compliance with Sections 1, 2, and 3 of the Masquerades (Control) Law of Cross River State, as well as their lack of necessary permits from relevant authorities.

The State Security Adviser, Major Obono Obono (Rtd), who announced the ban yesterday, warned that any attempt to defy the ban would be met with severe consequences.

Obono stressed that the government would not hesitate to prosecute anyone found to be involved in organizing or participating in the banned festival

“The attention of the office of the State Security Adviser has been drawn to plans by some elements to perpetrate mayhem within the state under the guise of NKOT MBOK, without due compliance with Sections 1,2 and 3 of the Masquerades (Control)Law of Cross River State and permit from relevant authorities.

“Consequently,the leaders/organizers of such group(s)are warned to suspend the planned activity forthwith otherwise,they shall be made to face the full wrath of the law. Defaulters will be prosecuted”-It reads