Cross River Govt. appoints governing council for varsities

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has appointed new governing boards to oversee the affairs of state-owned universities and colleges.

The educators appointed by Otu include Susan Etim as Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship, Akamkpa, and Gertrude Njah as Chairman of the Governing Council of the College of Agriculture, Obubra.

Others appointed as members of the Governing Council of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship, were, Chris Obasse, Otu Aya, and Richard Ogbeche.

Meanwhile, Irom Okey, Emmanuel Ntuyan, Kingsley Bebia, and Lazarus Undie were designated to oversee the affairs of the College of Agriculture, Obubra.

In addition to the nominated staff, Catherine Ajibike and Eddie Hogan were appointed as members of the Governing Council of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS).

Otu also handpicked Bob Eta, a clergy, to serve as a Special Adviser on Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nsa Gill, yesterday, the new appointees are expected to bring their expertise to bear in their respective roles and work closely with the governor and other stakeholders to achieve the state’s educational goals.

These appointments which will take effect immediately, according to the governor, are part of his administration’s efforts to reposition the state’s universities and ensure they provide quality education to students.