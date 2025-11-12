Cross River Governor sacks LG service commission chairman over employment racketeering

The Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu, has sacked the Chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission, Darlington Bassey, over alleged involvement in employment racketeering and other irregular recruitment activities.

It will be recalled that the Local Government Service Commission had, in recent months, faced allegations of extortion, favoritism, and illegal job placements by some of its top officials, prompting a government audit into its activities.

Otu, through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Linus Obogo, and made available to journalists on Wednesday, expressed dismay over reports that the commission had been involved in unapproved employment practices and fraudulent activities.

He described the situation as “a breach of trust and a gross violation of the administration’s principles of transparency and due process.”

The governor noted that his administration would not tolerate any form of corruption or abuse of office, particularly in institutions responsible for managing the state’s civil and local government workforce.

“All those found culpable in the employment irregularities must be held accountable. We will not allow any act that undermines the integrity of this government’s ongoing reforms in the public service,” he added.

Otu also directed the chairman to immediately hand over government property in their possession and report to the Office of the Head of Service for further administrative action.

The governor assured Cross Riverians that his administration remains committed to merit-based employment and would continue to sanitize the system to ensure fairness, accountability, and public confidence in government institutions.