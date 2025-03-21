Cross River gov withdraws from anti-emergency rule fight in Rivers

The Cross River State Government has distanced itself from South-South governors opposing the President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, saying the position does not conform with reality in the state.

Its decision marks a significant shift in the state’s stance, as it had previously been part of the South-South Governors’ Forum, which expressed reservations over the emergency rule in Rivers State.

The acting Governor, Peter Odey, disclosed that the state was not consulted before the forum’s statement was issued, as the position did not reflect the views of the Cross River State Government.

Odey, in a statement released by its chief Press Secretary, Fred Abua, on Friday, stressed that the issues on which the emergency rule was declared were yet to addressed in the state.

“The attention of the Cross River State Government has been drawn to the position of the South-South Governors Forum in which they express reservation over the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“The Acting Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Odey, wishes to state that he was neither consulted nor was his opinion sought before the issuance of the statement. As such, the position of the forum does not reflect the views of the Government of Cross River State.”-It reads in part.

Citing the need to prioritize national security, peace, and stability, Odey noted that decision for emergency rule declared by President Ahmed Tinubu, is in the best interest of the country.

“The Acting Governor fully aligns with the decision of Mr. President, taken in the best interest of national security, peace, and stability. Every responsible government must prioritize the protection of lives and property, and where circumstances necessitate decisive action, such measures should be supported for the greater good of our democracy and national unity.

“Cross River State remains committed to upholding constitutional governance and will continue to collaborate with the Federal Government in ensuring peace, security, and stability across the country.”-The statement concluded.