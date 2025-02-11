Cross River Gov. to setup 196 grassroots development committees

As part of measures to deepen grassroots development and bring governance closer to the people, the Cross River State Government has announced plans to establish 196 Ward Development Committees across the state.

According to government Otu, the Ward Development Committees will serve as a direct link between the government and the people, promoting transparency, accountability, and fairness in appointments and representation.

The plan was announced on Monday by the State Governor, Bassey Otu, during a ceremony where official vehicles were distributed to leaders of the local government legislature of all 18 Local Government Councils in the state.

The governor emphasized that the committees will play a crucial role in implementing and monitoring development initiatives, ensuring that government projects and policies effectively reach local communities.

He said “The local government is the closest to the people, and for democracy to be effective, we must strengthen its structures. These committees will bridge the gap between the people and government, ensuring that every ward receives the attention it deserves.”

He also urged local government leaders to maximize the resources provided to them, stressing that with greater support comes greater responsibility.

In response, the Leader of Obudu local government legislature, Hon. Eneji Sam Ashibi, who also doubles as the leader of the leaders in the 18 council areas, expressed appreciation for the governor’s initiative as well as the car gift to the leaders of local councils, affirming their commitment to ensuring that the benefits of governance reach the grassroots.

Our correspondents gathered that the Ward Development Committees are expected to be composed of representatives from each ward, including traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders.

They will be responsible for identifying the needs of their respective wards and working with the state government to address them.

The committees will also play a key role in promoting transparency and accountability in governance, as well as enhancing citizens’ participation in decision-making processes.