Cross River Gov. terminates four commissioners, five other aides appointments

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has terminated the appointment of four members of his cabinet, including the commissioner for information, Asu Okang, and five Special Advisers with immediate effect.

According to unverified reports, Ayade took a step further by relieving these appointees of their appointment following their refusal to join his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, who made the announcement on Monday at the state capital, Calabar, directed the affected persons to return government property and vehicles in their possession to Ayade’s Chief of Staff.

The commissioners dismissed are Mike Usibe (New City Development), Rita Ayim (Women Affairs), Asu Okang (Information), and Ntufam Etim (Climate Change), who had earlier resigned from his appointment on May 21, 2021.

“Similarly, the under-listed persons have also been relieved of their appointments Leo Inyambe, Orok Duke, Victor Okon (Alausa), John Bassey, Agbiji Agbiji.

The governor, while no reason was given for his action thanked the affected commissioners and appointees for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

“Consequently, they are hereby directed to return government properties and vehicles in their care with immediate effect to the Chief of Staff to the governor His Excellency thanks them for their services to the state and wishes them well in their future endeavours,” the spokesman said.

