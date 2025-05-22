Cross River Gov. Solicits support for Customs against smugglers

Determined to curb illicit trade and protect the state’s economy, the Cross River State Governor has urged public support for the Nigeria Customs Service in its ongoing fight against smugglers.

The government also called for increased collaboration and support from residents, traditional leaders, and security agencies to bolster border security and intensify the fight against smugglers operating within the state.

Governor Bassey Otu made the call yesterday, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, at the Service’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

In his remarks, Otu commended the Customs Service for its outstanding role in national revenue generation and security, acknowledging its impressive ₦6.1 trillion revenue haul in 2024.

He noted that the Cross River Command, by record, contributed approximately ₦200 billion to this feat, underscoring the state’s strategic relevance.

He said, “The Customs is a professional organisation, and we have dedicated officers deployed to Cross River State, particularly those engaged in anti-smuggling operations at the Mfum and Ikang borders with Cameroon.

“To support their work, the state has recently donated operational vehicles to the Cross River Customs Command to strengthen surveillance capacity, Otu added.

The high-level meeting focused on deepening collaboration in key areas, including export promotion, the revitalization of the Calabar Free Trade Zone and Tinapa Business Resort, and support for the over 50,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) currently hosted by the state.

Building on these discussions, Otu emphasized the Cross River State Government’s intention to ramp up export activities and sought Customs’ expertise in facilitating seamless export procedures for local producers and genuine businesspeople in the state.

The Governor also shared updates on ongoing economic initiatives, including the development of the Bakassi Deep Sea Port, stressing the vital role of Customs in ensuring their success. He appealed for enhanced Customs presence and operations to inject life into the state’s economic zones, particularly the Tinapa Free Zone and the Calabar Free Trade Zone.

In his response, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, expressed appreciation for the state government’s recognition and support.

He detailed recent initiatives by the Service to improve trade facilitation, including the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) programme and the Advanced Ruling System, which have significantly enhanced Nigeria’s trade environment.

These reforms, he noted, contributed to the Nigeria Customs Service’s improved performance ranking in the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) assessment.

Adeniyi particularly welcomed the Governor’s commendation of Customs personnel in Cross River and pledged the Service’s full support for the revival of Tinapa and the success of other economic projects in the state.

“Our trade facilitation programmes were designed from the blueprint provided by the President in his policy advisory document at the inception of the administration,” he said.

He assured that the Nigeria Customs Service is committed to supporting Cross River State’s economic vision through efficient customs procedures, particularly at Tinapa and the upcoming Bakassi Deep Sea Port.

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with both leaders expressing confidence that the strengthened partnership would yield significant dividends for economic development, national security, and revenue generation.