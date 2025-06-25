Cross River gov solicits Dutch firm’s support to boost agriculture

The Cross River State Government has begun talks with a leading Dutch agricultural firm in a move to attract foreign investment and fast-track the growth of the state’s agricultural sector.”

The dialogue, which centered on sustainable agricultural practices and agribusiness development, is aimed at fostering mutually beneficial partnerships that would drive economic growth and create employment opportunities for residents across the state.

During a high-level meeting in Calabar, Governor Bassey Otu and the Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Michel Deelen, held talks focused on sustainable agriculture and agribusiness development.

Otu emphasized the state’s readiness to provide a conducive environment for investors, noting that agriculture remains a top priority under his administration’s economic diversification agenda.

“Cross River is blessed with fertile land and abundant natural resources. What we need now are strong partnerships that will help us harness these potentials through technology, expertise, and investment,” the governor said.

He highlighted key areas of interest, including commercial farming, agro-processing, and the development of value chains in crops such as cocoa, oil palm, rice, cassava, and maize. He also stressed the government’s commitment to improving rural infrastructure to support agricultural logistics and supply chains.

In addition to agricultural collaboration, the meeting also explored opportunities for cooperation in forest conservation and climate-resilient farming practices. Cross River, home to one of the largest remaining tropical rainforests in Nigeria, has long been at the forefront of environmental protection initiatives.

Otu reiterated his administration’s dedication to preserving the state’s rich biodiversity while promoting sustainable land use that benefits both local communities and investors.

“We welcome innovation that balances economic growth with environmental responsibility,” he added. “Our doors are open to genuine investors who are willing to work with us in building a green and prosperous future.”

The Dutch delegation, led by senior executives in agribusiness and sustainability, expressed interest in exploring investment models tailored to local needs.

They also commended the state government’s proactive approach to economic development and environmental stewardship.