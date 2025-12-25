Cross River Gov signs 2026 budget into law, promises infrastructure

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has signed the 2026 Appropriation bill into law, pledging accelerated infrastructure development and inclusive economic growth across the state.

Otu, who described the budget as a statement of purpose, stated that it was designed to address the state’s immediate challenges while laying a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Otu signed the ₦961bn 2026 budget into law yesterday at the Government House, Calabar, in the presence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayamben, and members of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

“This budget is more than a legal appropriation; it is our blueprint for economic transformation, social protection, and the delivery of tangible dividends of democracy to our people,” he added.

The governor explained that the 2026 budget places strong emphasis on capital development, with major investments in roads, bridges, urban renewal, and rural connectivity, as well as healthcare, education, energy, and social protection.

“By prioritising infrastructure, we are not just building roads and bridges; we are unlocking economic opportunities across our cities and communities,” he added.

Otu also said human capital development remained central to his administration, noting that the budget made provisions for improved learning facilities, teacher development, and better educational outcomes.

He further assured citizens that healthcare, social welfare, women, and youth empowerment were key priorities, stressing that no segment of the population would be left behind.

“We will strengthen social safety nets, empower our people, and protect the most vulnerable among us,” he said.

The governor commended the House of Assembly for what he described as diligence and transparency during the budget process, adding that collaboration between the executive, legislature, and other stakeholders reflected best practices.

Earlier, the Speaker, Elvert Ayamben, said the House subjected the budget to rigorous scrutiny to ensure it addressed the needs of the people.

“This House has a duty to speak for every segment of our society,” Ayamben said, adding that lawmakers ensured adequate allocation for security, institutional strengthening, and citizen protection.

He noted that the capital-focused budget would drive wealth creation and infrastructure expansion across the state, assuring residents that the legislature remained committed to effective oversight and accountability.