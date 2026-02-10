Cross River Gov. sets up taskforce for building compliance

The Cross River State Government has inaugurated a Building Planning and Development Control Taskforce to enforce compliance with building regulations across the state.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to promote orderly urban development, ensuring that construction and land use adhere to regulations, enhance public safety, and foster well-planned, sustainable communities.

Governor Bassey Otu inaugurated the taskforce on Tuesday in Calabar through his deputy, Peter Odey, charging members to carry out their responsibilities with professionalism, fairness, and integrity.

Otu emphasized that the taskforce would play a critical role in curbing unapproved constructions, enforcing planning laws, and promoting sustainable development in both urban and rural areas.

“This taskforce is crucial to curbing unapproved constructions, enforcing planning laws, and promoting sustainable urban development across the state. You must therefore discharge your duties with professionalism, fairness, and integrity,” he said.

The governor noted that the initiative aligns with his administration’s commitment to urban renewal and the protection of lives and property, stressing that building control is essential to prevent structural failures and environmental hazards.

While urging the taskforce members not to victimize residents or developers, Otu emphasized the need to collaborate with relevant ministries, departments, agencies, and local government authorities to ensure effective enforcement and sustained public awareness.

“I call on residents and developers to strictly adhere to approved building plans and planning guidelines, in line with our commitment to urban renewal and the protection of lives and property,” he added.

Earlier, Dr. Bong Duke, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the State Planning Commission, said the taskforce was carefully selected to monitor, control, and guide building development across the state.

He expressed concern over the prevalence of indiscriminate construction, lack of due process, poor planning, and non-adherence to approved designs, describing the taskforce as a necessary step to address these challenges.

In his acceptance speech, Akiba Ekpenyong, chairman of the taskforce, thanked the governor for the confidence placed in the members and assured the government of their readiness to diligently discharge their mandate.

Ekpenyong said the taskforce would support the administration’s vision of a well-planned, safe, and sustainable Cross River State.