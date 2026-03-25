Cross River Gov. releases N339m to fund students’ WAEC registration

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has approved the release of N339,903,000 for the registration of 12,589 indigenous students for the 2026 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations.

The governor described the move as part of his administration’s commitment to improving access to education and ensuring that no student is denied the opportunity to sit for national examinations due to financial constraints.

The approval was announced at the first 2026 Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held on Wednesday at the State Council Chamber, Calabar, presided over by Governor Otu and attended by Deputy Governor Peter Odey, commissioners, and other key government officials.

At the meeting, the EXCO also approved the construction and rehabilitation of major roads across several local government areas. These include emergency repairs on 10 kilometres of the Ikom-Obudu Road, 5 kilometres of the Oban-Ekang Road, as well as road networks in Akpabuyo, Abi, Biase, Bekwarra, Obanliku, Odukpani, Etung, Obudu, Bakassi, and Calabar South.

Other approvals include the construction of a NAF hangar/apron at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport and the commencement of work at the Calabar International Convention Centre (CICC) ahead of AFSNET 2026, with a total allocation of N790,062,259.

Governor Otu urged political appointees to increase their presence in local communities to attract investors, expand businesses, and boost the state’s internally generated revenue.

He also directed all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to submit comprehensive reports of their achievements over the past three years by May 1, 2026, ahead of his administration’s third anniversary.

In addition, political appointees intending to contest in the 2027 general elections were given until March 26, 2026, to resign in compliance with the Electoral Act.