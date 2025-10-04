Cross River Gov redeploys eight permanent secretaries to boost productivity

The Cross River State Government has redeployed eight permanent secretaries across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as part of efforts to enhance efficiency and boost productivity within the state civil service.

The redeployment, approved by Governor Bassey Otu forms part of the administration’s ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening public sector performance and aligning ministries for better service delivery.

According to the redeployment list, cited by our correspondent on Saturday morning Ogon-Onah Rosemary of the Ministry of Environment has been moved to the House of Assembly Service Commission, while Ukpala Peter will continue in the Budget Office and also oversee the Ministry of Sports Development.

Emmanuel Okon from the Office of the Head of Service has been redeployed to the Ministry of Information, just as Carol Edet will remain in the Ministry of Local Government Affairs while overseeing the Civil Service Commission.

Others affected include Odu-Orji Glory Aki, who moves from the Ministry of Commerce to the Public Service Office (under the Head of Service) and will supervise the Local Government Service Commission; Nyiam Philomena , redeployed from the Ministry of Social Welfare and Community Development to the Ministry of Commerce; Offiong Ani who moves from the Ministry of Information to the Ministry of Education; and Mary-Theresa Agede Ebe, who transfers from the Ministry of Livestock to the Service Welfare Office under the Head of Service to oversee the Ministry of Minerals.

Government sources disclosed that the redeployment is part of Governor Otu’s commitment to reposition the state’s administrative machinery for optimum productivity and accountability, in line with his People First governance philosophy.