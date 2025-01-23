Cross River Gov promises to protect boundary across communities

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has assured communities along the state’s borders of improved security, pledging to safeguard the state’s territorial integrity.

Otu disclosed that his administration has deployed drones to monitor the state’s boundaries, aimed at preventing encroachment and ensuring the safety of residents.

The governor made the promise on Thursday during a meeting with the State Elders’ Forum and key stakeholders, where he outlined his administration’s efforts to address pressing issues affecting the state.

“We are not surrendering an inch of our land to anyone. Cross Riverians are peaceful and loving people, but our kindness must not be mistaken for weakness.

“We are working tirelessly to deliver on our promises. Patience is essential, but rest assured, we are committed to achieving our vision for the state.”

He also revealed plans to tackle lingering herdsmen clashes in Odukpani and other parts of the state, stressing that his administration is committed to achieving lasting peace.

The governor expressed concern over illegal mining activities in the state, describing it as a threat to the state’s sustainability. He announced plans to collaborate with security agencies to enforce stricter regulations and prevent potential security breaches.

“We must have the basic infrastructure to support our people and harness our vast landmass. Our fight to reclaim what rightfully belongs to Cross River State, including our oil wells, remains unwavering,” he vowed.

Governor Otu emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among Cross Riverians, announcing plans to hold town hall meetings across senatorial districts to engage citizens directly and address localized concerns.

The forum commended the governor for his efforts and urged the government to conduct a comprehensive census of individuals involved in mining activities to identify and regulate their operations.