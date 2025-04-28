Cross River Gov links colleagues defection to Tinubu’s policies

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has attributed the recent wave of political defections to the All Progressives Congress to President Bola Tinubu’s transformative policies and sterling performance.

Otu emphasized that the movement was driven not by mere political calculations but by a shared commitment to national progress.

Speaking during a high-profile event held in abuja to welcome Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, into the APC fold, Otu described Oborevwori’s defection as a “thoughtful and courageous response” to the aspirations of Delta State, the Niger Delta, and Nigeria as a whole.

For years, Cross River stood as the lone APC-governed state in the South-South. Today, we proudly share this progressive banner with Delta and Edo States, signaling a new era of political realignment and regional cooperation,” Otu stated.

Describing the mass defection which includes former Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and other key PDP structures — as “historic,” Otu stressed that the shift paves the way for deeper regional collaboration, accelerated economic growth, and enhanced political stability in the South-South.

As Vice Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, Otu called on Governor Oborevwori and other defectors to bring their experience and grassroots strength to bear in advancing the region’s development agenda and promoting national unity.

Speaking during the event which was attended by Vice president Kashim Shettima, and the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduj, the governor highlighted President Tinubu’s transformational leadership as the catalyst behind the defections, citing achievements in trust-building, infrastructural development, economic rejuvenation, and value reorientation.

“Your Excellency’s decision to board the progressive train is a profound testament to your commitment to inclusive governance, sustainable development, and national unity. I am confident that your leadership will further galvanize our collective resolve to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people and drive forward the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Otu remarked.

Governor Otu concluded with a message of optimism and solidarity: “Welcome aboard, Your Excellency. Together, we shall chart a new course of greatness for our region and our nation.”