Cross River gov donates antenatal kits to 1,000 pregnant women

In a major push to improve maternal healthcare in rural communities, the Cross River State Government has donated over 1,000 antenatal care kits to pregnant women in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

The intervention, spearheaded by Governor Bassey Otu and his wife, Eyoanwan Bassey, was executed in partnership with the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency and the Akamkpa LG. Council.

At a brief ceremony held in Akamkpa, the antenatal kits were distributed to frontline health workers drawn from all ten political wards within the LGA.

These kits, containing essential items to support safe pregnancy and delivery, will be delivered directly to expectant mothers through primary healthcare centers across the area.

Speaking on behalf of the council chairman, Felix Akposi, the Supervisor for Health, Maurice Asengita, described the gesture as a timely intervention aimed at reducing maternal mortality and encouraging early registration for antenatal care.

“This initiative reflects the people-centered philosophy of Governor Otu’s administration. It’s not just a donation—it’s a lifeline to women in need and a reaffirmation that no community is too remote to benefit from quality healthcare,” Asengita said.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Director of Health in Akamkpa, Agnes Itabang, applauded the state’s commitment to maternal welfare.

She noted that the kits would not only support safer pregnancies but also strengthen community trust in the local health system.

“Many of our women hesitate to visit health centers early in pregnancy due to lack of resources. With this support, we expect to see a significant increase in antenatal clinic attendance and better pregnancy outcomes,” she said.

The program also received support from key health-focused development partners, including Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) network, both of which were acknowledged for their contributions to maternal and child health in the state.

The initiative aligns with Governor Otu’s “People-First” policy agenda and complements ongoing advocacy by the First Lady to reduce preventable deaths among mothers and newborns.

It marks a proactive step toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to health and gender equality at the grassroots level.