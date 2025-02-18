Cross River Gov. debunks report on face-off with lawmakers

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has denied reports of a face-off with some members of the National Assembly from the State, saying the claim is false.

The governor’s denial comes on the heels of recent rumors, especially on social media, that he was bent on replacing some members of the National Assembly in 2027.

Speaking during a media chat with selected journalist in Calabar, yesterday, the governor stated that he has no problem with any member of the National Assembly, attributing the rumors to “social media skirmishes”.

He said as governor, his primary concern is the development of the state, and that everyone must work to deliver on their mandate.

The governor added that 2027 politics cannot take the place of governance, as it was too early to start talking about election that is two years ahead.

“I am not against anybody and all those are social media skirmishes, I believe everyone must deliver on their mandate,” the governor stated.

Governor Otu reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Cross River State, pledging to continue working tirelessly to ensure the state’s progress and prosperity. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come,” he said.

The Governor also promised to take delivery of the state owned aircraft next month.