Cross River Gov begins coffee seedlings distribution to farmers

The Cross River State Government has commenced the distribution of coffee seedlings to farmers, as part of efforts to boost the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

According to the state government, this move is designed to revitalize the coffee industry and boosting agricultural productivity.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation Development, the state disclosed that subsidised Arabica and Robusta coffee seedlings are now available for collection by farmers who have completed profiling and payment.

According to the Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, Johnson Ebokpo, farmers are expected to visit their respective Local Government Council offices with evidence of payment to receive their seedlings.

Specific collection centres have been designated for certain areas. Farmers in Eastern Boki are directed to Okwabang village, while those in Obudu should proceed to the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) office for collection.

“To ensure successful planting and high productivity, trained extension officers from both the Local Government Agriculture departments and ADP offices are on standby to guide farmers through the transplanting and maintenance process,” Ebokpo stated.

He also advised that seedlings be transplanted immediately after collection to guarantee best results.

While distribution is currently ongoing for registered and paid farmers, the Commissioner urged interested but yet-to-be-profiled farmers to visit the Ministry Headquarters in Calabar or their respective Local Government Agric offices for documentation and inclusion in the programme.

“Together, let’s grow a prosperous coffee sector in Cross River State,” the Commissioner added.