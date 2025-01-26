Cross River Gov appoints new governing council for UNICROSS

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the current Governing Council of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) and appointed a new council to take over the affairs of the institution.

The new appointments, which take immediate effect, include Prof. Francisca Bassey as the Acting Vice Chancellor, Dr. Fidelis Ugbo as the Pro-Chancellor, and Francis Ettah and Prof. Susan Etim as members of the Governing Council.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nsa Gill, the outgoing Acting Vice Chancellor has been directed to hand over to Bassey immediately.

The Governor expects the new council to maintain peace and stability during the academic session, prioritize staff and student welfare, and uphold high teaching and learning standards.

The state government, according to the statement, is committed to the welfare and well-being of staff and students, as well as high standards in teaching and learning in the university.