Cross River gov appoints management team for new varsity

The Cross River State acting Governor, Peter Odey, has approved the appointment of a new management team, to oversee the affairs of the newly established state’s University of Education and Entrepreneurship in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

The management team appointed to drive strategic growth, innovation, and academic excellence in the new institution include, Patrick Asuquo, Gabriel Egbe, Eyo Ekpe, Christopher Offem, Akpeh Ogon, and Bassey Eyo.

Odey tasked the newly constituted management team with facilitating a smooth transition and ensuring the effective takeoff of the university formerly known as the Cross River College of Education.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nsa Gill, yesterday, it was confirmed that the appointments take immediate effect.

According to the statement, “The Acting Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, PhD, has approved the appointment of key officials for the management of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship in Akamkpa LGA.

“ The management team will, among other duties and responsibilities, oversee the successful transition and takeoff of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship in Akamkpa LGA, formerly the College of Education

“ The management team of the University is as follows: Professor Patrick Nyong Asuquo, Dr. Gabriel O. Egbe, Dr. Eyo Bassey Ekpe, Dr. Christopher Okoi Offem, Chief (Dr.) Akpeh Edung Ogon, Engr. Bassey Ibok Eyo, Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Bursar, Librarian, Director of Physical Planning, Director of Works and Services, CRE “.

“All the appointments take immediate effect. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Asuquo, until this appointment, was the Provost of the erstwhile College of Education. He is vested in Education, where he earned his professorship and has numerous nationally and internationally recognized publications to his credit”.