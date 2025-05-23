Cross River, french firm begin N1M coffee seeds distribution to farmers

The Cross River State Government has commenced the distribution of one million Arabica and Robusta coffee seedlings to farmers, to subsidized rate of N1,000 per seedling across the state.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with French agribusiness firm, JR Farms, is part of a broader effort to strengthen the coffee value chain, boost local production, create jobs, and increase foreign exchange earnings for the state.

This was disclosed in a statement released yesterday by Johnson Ebokpo the commissioner for Agriculture and irrigation development.

The commissioner noted that the seedlings will be distributed using an allocation model based on elevation, climate, and soil quality to ensure optimal growth and equitable access across all 18 local government areas.

“Arabica species thrive in highland regions while Robusta grows better in lowlands, we are targeting both terrains with this distribution to maximize yield and farmer benefits.”

To ensure proper implementation, 56 enumerators are currently undergoing training to profile prospective beneficiaries and organize them into cooperatives. The enumeration exercise is scheduled to run from May 26 to June 9, 2025, and will involve door-to-door farmer profiling.

The government appealed to members of the National and State Assemblies, commissioners, local government chairmen, councillors, religious and political leaders, as well as civil society organizations to mobilize local farmers to participate in the program.

“This is a unique opportunity for farmers to gain access to quality planting materials and boost their incomes, especially during off-peak farming seasons. We urge all stakeholders to support this effort for the shared prosperity of our people.”-Johnson added.