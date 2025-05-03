Cross River former Deputy Gov candidate defects to APC

The former deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party during the 2023 general election in Cross River State, Emana Amawhe, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress.

The former deputy gubernatorial hopeful defected along with over 1,000 of her supporters.

The defection ceremony took place on Friday at her ward, Edem Odo in Akpabuyo Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Emana said her decision to join the APC was driven by the visible developmental strides by the ruling party both at the state and national levels.

“I’m excited to now be part of the All Progressives Congress family. As a daughter of Cross River South and a former PDP deputy governorship candidate, I made the decision to join the APC after observing the good work done by His Excellency Governor Bassey Otu,” she stated.

“Even the blind can hear when progress is happening. At the national level, some say the economy is struggling, but I believe that nothing good happens overnight. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made key appointments and laid the groundwork for recovery. Day by day, we’re making progress,” she added.

She stressed that her move was not motivated by personal gain or hunger for appointments but a desire to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

“I’m a nation-builder. I’m not here because I’m desperate or seeking appointments. I’m here to work with those in power to deliver the dividends of democracy to the grassroots,” she said. She also encouraged those still in the opposition to move beyond online criticism and become part of building the state.

Welcoming the defectors, APC State Secretary, Patrick Asikpo, cautioned them against coming into the party with divisive intentions, assuring that they would enjoy all rights and privileges of party members.

“Let me assure you that a complicated peace is better than a small war. From today, you are full members of the APC. There is no old APC or new APC — we are one,” he said.

Also speaking, former Minister of Tourism and leader of Edem Odo Ward, Edem Duke, expressed confidence that the defection would strengthen the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This is a major win for us. Dr. Emana is one of the most senior political figures in the PDP, and her decision to join the APC signals a shift in the political landscape of Cross River State in our favor,” Duke noted.

Other APC stalwarts present included the Commissioner for Commerce, Dr. Abigail Duke, the executive chairmen of Akpabuyo and Bakassi LGAs, state party executives, and chapter chairmen from across the state.