Cross River ex-lawmakers, others rally support for Tinubu, Otu re-election

Former lawmakers, political stakeholders, youth groups, and thousands of the All Progressive Congress (APC) members in Cross River have concluded arrangement to rally support for President Bola Tinubu and the state governor, Bassey Otu, to return to office during the 2027 general election in the country.

The supporters under the aegis of the Cross River State Political Network declared that both leaders have performed beyond expectations through their policies and programs which have impacted Nigerians within the last two years.

They announced their plans during a mega rally organised to join other groups in endorsing the President and the state governor for their re-election in 2027.

The campaign held at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar on Saturday, the event drew party faithful, leaders, and supporters from all 196 wards and 18 local government areas across the state. It marked a significant moment in the state’s political landscape, highlighting the deepening grassroots support and organizational strength of the APC in Cross River.

Addressing the crowd via telephone, the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu expressed appreciation for the overwhelming support and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and development.

“My spirit is completely there with all of you. I assure you that there will be more appointments and opportunities for everyone. I implore you to continue to believe in what you are doing. We are moving forward and not backward,” Otu said.

He commended CRISPON’s leadership, describing them as the “number one support group” of the APC, and promised that his administration would continue to work in harmony with the people, creating opportunities throughout the state.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of CRISPON, Dr. Micheal Abuo, highlighted the grassroots mobilization efforts that led to the successful rally. He noted that over 7,000 persons were mobilized from the northern senatorial district alone, with thousands more from the central and southern zones joining in support of the APC.

“This was made possible by grassroots mobilization in all three senatorial zones. The turnout today sends a clear message that Cross River is fully behind President Tinubu and Governor Otu. We believe in their leadership, despite the challenges they’ve inherited,” Abuo stated.

He praised President Tinubu’s reforms, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy, which he said has resulted in increased revenue allocations to states and local governments, empowering them to carry out impactful projects.

“President Tinubu has made Nigeria a development hub. Here in Cross River, Governor Otu has started fixing the little things roads, wages, and the civil service. These are the foundations of bigger achievements,” he added.

Abuo also reiterated CRISPON’s unwavering loyalty to the APC and its leadership, stating, “There is no vacancy in 2027. We are politically and totally in support of Tinubu and Otu.”

The rally concluded with calls for increased federal attention to Cross River State, particularly in the areas of employment and infrastructure, as APC leaders and supporters pledged continued unity and progress under the party’s platform.