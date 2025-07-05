Cross River ex-governor, supporters signal defection to ADC

The Former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, has ignited political speculation following his appearance at a high-level meeting of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alongside some of his long-time political allies.

Imoke, a former Minister of Power and influential figure in Cross River’s political landscape, was spotted among stakeholders during the ADC’s strategic alliance session aimed at repositioning the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Though he has not formally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imoke’s presence at the ADC meeting held in Abuja and the growing support from loyalists is being interpreted as a signal of a possible realignment.

Imoke, who had over the years being considered the de facto leader of the PDP in Cross River State, has allegedly unsettled the party with the attendance, a move many considered as a signal that he would be leaving the major opposition platform in the state.

Reacting to the development on Friday, Cross River PDP Chairman, Venatius Ikem, warned members against accompanying Imoke to the new party, describing the decision as one that would be regretted later.

He said: “The same people who led and destroyed PDP are converging under a new name instead of rebuilding the party. Don’t be misled.”

However, Inok Solomon, a former aide to ex-Governor, Ben Ayade, praised Imoke’s political instincts “This is a leader with a founder’s ideology. It took him 26 years to stand on what he brought to the state. If he is shifting, it is not for superficial politics. His integrity drives his decisions, not political convenience.

“He is shifting the soul of Cross River politics, preparing grounds for the state to have a political alternative.”

Echoing similar sentiments, social commentator Ibok Solomon said “Once upon a time, it was all PDP. Today, APC is standing but will it remain forever? People like Imoke are laying foundations upon which the future of Cross River politics may be built.”

Public affairs analyst, Ushie Boniface, who praised Imoke’s loyalty urged greater inclusivity in political grooming she added “If the cards were turned, Liyel should be named Vice President to any presidential candidate. He is not loud nationally, but he’s deeply loyal to any cause he believes in.”

“Still, I must say, unlike the introduction of Beta Edu and Senator Ekpenyong into the national scene by Ayade, I can’t point to any young leader elevated under Duke or Imoke. It’s something that needs to change.”

He added “This is not a criticism to discredit him, but a statement of fact. He remains one of my most cherished Governors of Cross River State.”

Efforts to reach the former Governor for official comments proved abortive, as his phone lines remained unavailable at the time of filing this report.