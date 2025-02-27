Cross River entrepreneurs cry out over robbery attacks on facilities

A coalition of entrepreneurs under the aegis of the Gadgets and Accessories Dealers Union in Cross River has staged a protest against the persistent burglary and theft that have ravaged their businesses in recent months.

The demonstrators, predominantly phone and accessories dealers, in the state’s capital city, Calabar, were calling on the government’s intervention to protect their marketplace from frequent robbery, which has become a norm in the commercial hub.

Among their requests was tight security, which the protesters urged Governor Bassey Otu’s administration to bolster by deploying more police personnel and installing CCTV cameras to deter criminal activities.

The protest which took place at the Etta Agbor Road, on Thursday, saw the vibrant marchers wielding placards and banners inscribed with messages such as “Enough is Enough,” “Government, Protect Our Businesses,” and “Stop the Burglary Epidemic.”.

Aggrieved by the reoccurring burglary, they noted that their businesses have suffered relentless burglaries, culminating in financial losses exceeding ₦700 million.

According to them, despite lodging numerous complaints with the police, no significant action has been taken to curb the menace.

A victim, Okoro Uchenanya, of Chidon Communications, recounted his harrowing experience, revealing that burglars looted goods worth ₦400 million from his two stores one at 49 Etta Agbor and the other at 38 Marian Road in December.

“I almost slipped into a coma from the sheer shock because I had just taken delivery of stock for December and January sales. They broke into my store on December 10, only to strike again the following night at my second outlet on the 11th. They left me financially crippled, carting away almost every item I had in stock at the time,” he lamented.

“We are not making outrageous demands,” asserted George Nwosu, of George Gadgets, another affected entrepreneur. “We simply seek a secure environment to conduct our businesses. We are weary of living in constant fear of being burgled every night.”

Expressing their frustration, the protesters issued a stern warning, threatening to relocate their businesses to neighboring states should the government fail to address the situation.

“We cannot continue to operate in an environment that lacks security, If the government fails to protect us, we will be left with no choice but to move our businesses elsewhere,” declared Paschal Obi, CEO of MOC Gadgets.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, for comments proved abortive, as her contact was unreachable at the time of filing this report.