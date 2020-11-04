Cross River doctors down tools over member abduction

Patients currently admitted across public health facilities in Cross River State may be facing relapse in their treatment protocols after health workers, particularly doctors began an indefinite industrial action said to have been informed by the abduction of a colleague.

As gathered, the doctors had vowed to sustain its action and down tools until such times their colleague regained freedom and was reunited with his family and loved ones.

The kidnapped member identified as Dr Godwin Udo of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital was said to have been abducted in his residence at Bateba Street on Sunday.

Disturbed by the incident, the Nigerian Medical Association, Cross River chapter, said that the doctors would be using their action to send strong signals to relevant authorities in prioritizing safety of health workers across the country.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Calabar, the state’s NMA Chairman, Dr. Innocent Abang, said that the doctors’ action followed the association’s decision to embark on industrial action when any of its members were abducted.

According to him, the NMA in Cross River had decided that anytime a medical doctor, his and her dependent was kidnapped, we will embark on an indefinite strike until the release of the victim.

“It is true that Udo has been kidnapped, in fact, we got to know about it on Tuesday, November 2 and we are taking it up from there. His car was left at the point where he was taken away at Bateba Street in Calabar,” Abang said.

Confirming the development, the state’s Police Command through its Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, said that the police anti-kidnapping team had begun rescue operations.