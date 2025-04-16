Cross River declares readiness for 2025 Calabar marathon

The Cross River State Government has declared it’s full readiness to host the third edition of the Calabar Marathon, popularly known as the Sweet Prince Marathon, scheduled to hold place on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The 24-kilometre race, now a flagship event promoting youth empowerment, tourism, and healthy living, is expected to attract over 5,000 participants from across Nigeria and beyond.

This year’s marathon offers an increased star prize of N1 million each for the top male and female winners—a significant boost from the N500,000 awarded last year.

Speaking at a press conference in Calabar on Wednesday, the Managing Director of the Cross River State Tourism Bureau, Ojoi Ekpenyong, emphasized that the marathon is more than just a race. He described it as part of the state’s broader strategy to engage youths, reduce crime, and promote Cross River as a leading tourist destination.

“We believe this event channels the energy of our youth away from drugs and crime, giving them a platform to achieve greatness. The whole world will be watching Cross River on April 19, and we’re proud to showcase the state’s potential.

“This third edition of the Calabar Marathon, championed by the Sweet Prince initiative, reaffirms our commitment to using sports as a tool for youth development and tourism promotion. The Governor of Cross River State is a people-centered leader, and this event reflects his dedication to creating opportunities for the youth.”

Ekpenyong added that preparations—including medical screenings and awareness campaigns—are already underway, and the Tourism Bureau is leveraging the marathon as a key marketing strategy for “Destination Cross River.”

“The event positions Cross River to attract visitors and resources from around the world. Last year, both top prizes were won by participants from outside the state, proving that Cross River contributes significantly to national sports development,” he said.

Also addressing the media, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Ijom Ukam, said the marathon aligns with his ministry’s mission to develop young people holistically—physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“The Ministry of Youth Development will collaborate with NYSC corps members, youth organizations, and NGOs to ensure the event’s success. We’re also conducting health outreach programs, including free HIV and Hepatitis testing, in partnership with relevant agencies,” he noted.

Ukam highlighted the importance of sports as a unifying and developmental tool. “Sport is the only universal language. This marathon is a veritable platform to fulfill our ministry’s mandate. Last year, we mobilized over 5,000 youths, and this year, we expect even more, especially with the increased prize money.”

He called on young people across the state to take part in the marathon: “This is a challenge. Come race, and win. Let’s make this an unforgettable experience.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Special Adviser to the Governor on general duties Ekpenyong Akiba, described the marathon as an effective strategy to combat societal ills.

“Sports not only improves physical well-being but also serves as a strong distraction from crime and social vices. The Calabar Marathon is a step forward in our ongoing efforts to build a healthier, safer society,” he said.

The press conference also featured the official launch and unveiling of the marathon’s branded t-shirt.