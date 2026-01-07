Cross River cult groups sign peace accord

In a bid to curb cult-related violence and improve public safety, several cult and gang groups in Cross River State have signed a peace accord, pledging to renounce violence, kidnapping, gangsterism and other criminal activities.

The peace initiative, organised by the Homeland Safety and Security Agency, was held in Calabar and drew together security officials, community leaders and representatives of groups previously linked to violent clashes across the state capital.

The event featured a peace walk through major streets of Calabar, symbolising a renewed commitment to peace and lawful conduct. This was followed by the formal signing of the peace pact and a public oath-taking ceremony by leaders of the groups.

Speaking at the event, on Wednesday , the Director-South of the Homeland Safety and Security Agency, Orok Nsan, said the accord was part of the state government’s broader strategy to consolidate peace and strengthen security across Cross River.

“We are grateful to God and appreciative of everyone who honoured this invitation. This peace walk and the agreement signed today are deliberate efforts to ensure lasting peace and create a secure environment for residents and investors,” Nsan said.

He explained that the pact involved groups previously associated with cultism, kidnapping and violent conflicts, stressing that the agreement commits them to peaceful coexistence and respect for the rule of law.

During the oath-taking, the representatives pledged to uphold integrity, accountability and unity, respect citizens’ rights, and desist from all forms of violence and illegal activities. The accord also contains provisions for sanctions, including withdrawal of government recognition, for any group that violates its terms.

Representing Governor Bassey Otu, the Special Adviser on Forensic and Intelligence, Koko Henshaw, described the initiative as a continuous process rather than a one-off event, noting that cult-related crimes had declined under the current administration.

“This peace walk is not for luxury. It is a continuous process and all hands must be on deck. Peace is very cheap, and we are all ambassadors of peace,” Henshaw said.

Addressing concerns over engaging groups previously linked to violence, Nsan said reliance on force alone had failed in the past, adding that inclusive engagement, combined with law enforcement, was necessary for sustainable peace.

He disclosed that some of the participants were also undergoing training in agriculture and other vocational skills as part of reintegration efforts aimed at tackling the root causes of violence.

Also speaking, the Director-Central of the Homeland Safety and Security Agency, Felix William, said tackling cultism and related crimes required sustained collaboration among security agencies, community stakeholders and the signatory groups.

The organisers said the peace accord marked the close of the agency’s annual activities and would be followed by continuous engagements to ensure lasting peace across the state.