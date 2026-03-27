Cross River court sentences two child traffickers to 12yrs imprisonment

A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, has sentenced two men to 12 years’ imprisonment each for trafficking eight children for exploitative purposes.

The convicts, Mabum Arisha and Mutashu Mabum, were prosecuted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in the state.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice L. Ojukwu found the defendants guilty on all 17 counts against them, relating to child trafficking and exploitation.

The judge held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, noting that the evidence clearly showed the defendants recruited and transferred the children for exploitative purposes.

Describing the offence as “grave, inhumane, and unacceptable,” Justice Ojukwu stressed that trafficking children—including one’s biological children—constitutes a serious violation of their rights and dignity. He warned that the court would not hesitate to impose strict penalties on offenders to serve as a deterrent.

The court heard that the convicts, both from Mfom I Village in Ogoja Local Government Area, recruited and transported the children—including some of their biological children, to one Ada Eze, who remains at large, for exploitation.

The case, filed on August 16, 2024, saw the defendants arraigned on October 17, 2024, where they pleaded not guilty. After a full trial and presentation of evidence, the court convicted them on all counts.

Justice Ojukwu sentenced Arisha to 12 years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of N2 million on each of counts one to eleven, with the sentences to run concurrently. Mutashu Mabum received a 12-year jail term and a N2 million fine on each of counts twelve to seventeen, also to run concurrently.

The judge further emphasised the importance of community vigilance and collaboration with law enforcement to curb trafficking, urging the public to report suspicious movements of children.

Regarding one of the rescued victims, identified as Favour Arisha and earlier recovered in Lagos by NAPTIP operatives, Justice Ojukwu directed that she be placed in the temporary custody of the Cross River State Government through the Ministry of Social Welfare and Community Development.

This arrangement will remain until a responsible family member provides an undertaking to guarantee her proper care and welfare.